Matt LaFleur looks to extend 21-4 record in December

One of the most underaprecciated coaches in the NFL is Matt LaFleur. It’s time to show some appreciation for what the seven-year Packers coach has accomplished in the most important month of any and every NFL season,

LaFleur has complied a record of 21-4 in December. That matches Vince Lombardi at 21-4-2.

It’s an 84-percent success rate for LaFleur, the highest percentage in December with at least 15 games. A win today at Denver would push LaFleur to 22-4 and 84.6 percent.

The 9-3-1 Packers lead the NFC North. They have a realistic shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If LaFleur can keep doing what he’s done in December since getting the job in 2019, they could pull it off.