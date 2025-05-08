 Skip navigation
Jaguars officially release Gabe Davis with a failed physical designation

  
Published May 8, 2025 05:45 PM

The Jaguars made wide receiver Gabe Davis’ departure official, releasing him with a failed physical designation.

Davis tore the meniscus in his left knee in November and was expected to need six months to recover from the injury, which limited him to 10 games in his only season in Jacksonville. He caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.

The Jaguars designated Davis as a post-June-1 release, giving them a $5.7 million dead cap hit for this season. The team will see a $794,118 cap savings June 1.

Davis signed with the Jaguars after 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bills.

He should have interest on the free agent market once healthy.