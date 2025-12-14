Brady Cook’s first NFL TD pass cuts Jaguars lead to 14-7

Jets quarterback Brady Cook has thrown his first NFL touchdown pass.

Cook hit wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a nine-yard score with 1:47 left to play in the first quarter in Jacksonville. Cook played his first NFL snaps last week after Tyrod Taylor was hurt and is making his first NFL start on Sunday.

Cook was 4-of-4 on the drive, including a 25-yard strike to wide receiver Isaiah Williams that he delivered on the move to convert a third down. He is 6-of-6 for 51 yards overall.

The Jaguars opened the game with an easy touchdown drive and then had to go just 38 yards for their second score. The Jets opted to go for it on a fourth-and-1 from their 44-yard line and running back Breece Hall was dropped for a six-yard loss to set the Jags up for a Trevor Lawrence rushing touchdown.