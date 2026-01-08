Titans, Falcons request interviews with Robert Saleh

Two more teams are interested in talking to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh about their head coaching vacancy.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Titans and Falcons have submitted requests for interviews with Saleh. The Cardinals did the same earlier this week.

Saleh will be able to interview virtually with any of those teams after the 49ers play the Eagles on Sunday.

Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 and left to become the Jets’ head coach. He was 20-36 before being fired during the 2024 season and he returned to the 49ers after consulting for the Packers last year.