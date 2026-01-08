 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260126.jpg
Will Lamar be playing for Ravens in 2026?
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260108.jpg
Simpson declares for NFL draft
nbc_pft_kiffin_260108.jpg
Kiffin not letting certain assistants coach in CFP

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260126.jpg
Will Lamar be playing for Ravens in 2026?
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260108.jpg
Simpson declares for NFL draft
nbc_pft_kiffin_260108.jpg
Kiffin not letting certain assistants coach in CFP

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans, Falcons request interviews with Robert Saleh

  
Published January 8, 2026 08:14 AM

Two more teams are interested in talking to 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh about their head coaching vacancy.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Titans and Falcons have submitted requests for interviews with Saleh. The Cardinals did the same earlier this week.

Saleh will be able to interview virtually with any of those teams after the 49ers play the Eagles on Sunday.

Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020 and left to become the Jets’ head coach. He was 20-36 before being fired during the 2024 season and he returned to the 49ers after consulting for the Packers last year.