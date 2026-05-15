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Chiefs, Panthers get early bye week; Cowboys, Cardinals get a late one

  
Published May 14, 2026 09:30 PM

The NFL did the Chiefs a favor, giving them an early off week as Patrick Mahomes works his way back.

The Chiefs and Panthers have the earliest possible bye, getting an off week in Week 5.

The Chiefs quarterback tore the ACL and LCL in his left knee in a Dec. 14 game against the Chargers and underwent surgery the following day. There is no timeline for his return, although Mahomes reportedly is ahead of schedule in his rehab and is shooting for Week 1.

If he’s not ready, Mahomes would miss only four games in six weeks. Those four games are the Broncos, Colts, Dolphins and Raiders, so the start to the season is not nearly as hard as it could have been.

The Cowboys and Cardinals have the latest possible off week, with their bye coming in Week 14.

Here are the other bye weeks:

Week 6 — Bengals, Lions, Dolphins, Vikings.

Week 7 — Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, Commanders.

Week 8 — Giants, Texans, Saints, 49ers.

Week 9 — Steelers, Titans.

Week 10 — Bears, Broncos, Eagles, Bucs.

Week 11 — Seahawks, Rams, Falcons, Patriots, Browns, Packers.

Week 13 — Ravens, Jets, Colts, Raiders.