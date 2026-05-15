Chargers’ schedule-release video makes three references to Mike Vrabel situation

If you had the over on 2.5 references to the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini situation in the Chargers’ release video, go get your money.

The Halo-themed presentation by the Chargers makes three references to the story of the offseason.

In the portion of the video devoted to the Week 12 Sunday night game against the Patriots, a road sign says “Next Photo Dump 1 mile.” Then, a box emerges in the lower right corner of the screen that says this: “NYPost has sent you a message.”

Finally, the credits include a reference to the Spotify playlist that Internet sleuths discovered last month. “Operation Playlist” expands from a series of options, with a reference to the date on which the playlist emerged: December 18, 2022 — one day after Vrabel’s Titans lost their fourth game in a row.

To the Chargers.

The video also includes a reference to the final score of the game: 17-14.

It’s no surprise that the Chargers found a way to make the point, without making it too obvious or overtly embarrassing to anyone involved.

It’s on brand for the Chargers to treat nothing as being off limits. And the Vrabel-Russini situation could not be ignored, Dan.