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Week 12 has nine different windows

  
Published May 14, 2026 09:11 PM

The Thanksgiving stretch will include even more football than turkey.

Week 12 of the 2026 season includes NINE different NFL windows. NINE.

It starts on Thanksgiving Eve (known in some circles as “Blackout Wednesday”), with the Packers at the Rams. On Thanksgiving, the Lions host the Bears, the Cowboys host the Eagles, and the Bills host the Chiefs.

On Black Friday, the Broncos visit the Steelers.

Next comes the two traditional Sunday afternoon windows, with Patriots-Chargers in prime time. The week ends on Monday night, with the Buccaneers hosting the Panthers.

With five games to be played before Sunday morning and the usual Sunday night and Monday night windows, that leaves nine games for the entirety of the Sunday afternoon package. Which underscores the reality that, in recent years, Sunday Ticket has become something far less valuable than what it once was.