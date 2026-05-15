Five teams have no primetime games

The NFL does not expect the Jets, Cardinals, Titans, Dolphins or Raiders to be any good this season.

They are the only teams not to get a primetime game.

The Dolphins finished 7-10 last season but signaled a rebuild with several big moves in the offseason. The Jets, Titans, Raiders and Cardinals all finished 3-14 last season.

The Raiders’ exclusion from primetime is a slight surprise given the presence of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and several big-name additions. Kirk Cousins, though, is expected to start the season for the Raiders, so there is no firm date when Mendoza will make his debut.