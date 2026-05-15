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Five teams have no primetime games

  
Published May 14, 2026 08:46 PM

The NFL does not expect the Jets, Cardinals, Titans, Dolphins or Raiders to be any good this season.

They are the only teams not to get a primetime game.

The Dolphins finished 7-10 last season but signaled a rebuild with several big moves in the offseason. The Jets, Titans, Raiders and Cardinals all finished 3-14 last season.

The Raiders’ exclusion from primetime is a slight surprise given the presence of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and several big-name additions. Kirk Cousins, though, is expected to start the season for the Raiders, so there is no firm date when Mendoza will make his debut.