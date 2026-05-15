Rams and Seahawks won’t meet until Christmas Day

In 2025, the Seahawks and Rams were arguably the best two teams in the NFL. They met three times.

In 2026, they won’t meet at all until Week 16.

The first game happens in Seattle on Christmas Day. Two weeks later, the rematch will take place at SoFi Stadium to end the regular season

By late December, who knows how both teams will look? Chances are that they’ll both be in contention. And maybe, like last year, their two games will have a direct impact not only on the NFC West title buy the No. 1 seed in the conference.

However it plays out, here’s hoping that the series, the division, and the top seed won’t come down to whether someone calls the league office to point out that a key play possibly should get a second look — in order to see whether its was a forward pass or a lateral.