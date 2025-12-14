 Skip navigation
Bam Knight carted to X-ray room with ankle injury

  
Published December 14, 2025 01:35 PM

The Cardinals, who trail the Texans 17-0 in the first quarter, have had injury added to insult.

Running back Bam Knight was carted to the X-ray room with a left ankle injury. The Cardinals list him as questionable to return, but Knight could not put any weight on his left leg and appeared in significant pain as he left.

His only carry came on the Cardinals’ first play from scrimmage when Derek Stingley tackled him for a 2-yard loss.

Knight has 82 carries for 269 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Houston has 93 yards to minus-7 for Arizona and leads big on a 57-yard touchdown reception by Nico Collins, a 30-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn and a 1-yard touchdown run by Woody Marks in the wildcat after the snap bounced off the ground.