nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of 'general disgust' in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a 'game-breaking day'
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Eagles score on first possession for 7-0 lead

  
Published December 14, 2025 01:22 PM

The Eagles are starting off on the right foot today.

They went 67 yards in 13 plays on their first drive to take an early 7-0 lead on the Raiders.

Tight end Dallas Goedert scored on a 4-yard pass from Jalen Hurts with 7:09 gone in the first quarter.

The Eagles converted all three third downs they faced on the opening drive. The first conversion came on Eric Stokes’ 20-yard pass interference penalty on A.J. Brown on third-and-3 from the Philadelphia 40.

Saquon Barkley has seven carries for 20 yards, and Hurts is 3-of-4 for 16 yards and a touchdown.