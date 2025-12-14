 Skip navigation
Eagles dominate Raiders in first half, lead 17-0 at halftime

  
December 14, 2025

The Eagles’ three-game losing streak soon will end.

Philadelphia leads Las Vegas 17-0 at halftime.

It was a dominating first-half performance by the home team as the Eagles outgained the Raiders 165 to 52 in the first half. The Eagles scored on three of their first four first-half possessions.

Their field-goal drive should have been an easy touchdown as Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert couldn’t connect with the tight end wide open in the end zone.

Hurts is 7-of-10 for 93 yards, with Goedert catching a 4-yard pass for a touchdown. Saquon Barkley has a 2-yard touchdown run in his 15 carries for 34 yards. DeVonta Smith has two catches for 50 yards. A.J. Brown is without a catch but has drawn a 20-yard pass interference penalty.

Kenny Pickett is 10-of-17 for 55 yards, and Ashton Jeanty has five carries for 14 yards.