Puka Nacua’s recent livestream appearance raises antisemitism concerns

As it turns out, Rams receiver Puka Nacua’s comments about NFL referees may be the less problematic portion of his recent appearance on a livestream with two people I’d never before heard of, Adin Ross and N3on (not a typo).

We’ve received emails from multiple readers regarding another portion of the video, during which Nacua performs (at the request of one of the hosts) a touchdown dance that included an antisemitic trope. Nacua promised to perform the celebration during a game.

James Dator of SBNation.com explains the situation, with this summary: “At best Nacua was uneducated about Ross and did something extremely stupid on a livestream. At worst he’s a willing participant in perpetuating stereotypes about the Jewish community.”

We requested comment last night from the NFL. The league has not yet responded.

The next question becomes whether Nacua will make good on his vow to perform the dance if he scores a touchdown on Thursday night against the Seahawks. If the Lions’ new booger-flicking celebration (no, I didn’t just have a stroke) is something that will draw scrutiny, Nacua and the Rams probably should get a clear warning from the league and the officials that, if Nacua does it, he’ll be flagged and fined.

The entire mess seems odd coming from Nacua, who had created in three seasons the impression that he’s a soft-spoken, highly-talented, fearless player and, already, one of the best receivers in the league. With that fame comes scrutiny, however. Especially if he’s going to be doing things that invite it.

On that note, and as explained by Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, Nacua initially tried to take the livestreamers into the Rams’ facility. Coach Sean McVay shut it down. DaSilva also mentions that Nacua had taken a page from the Antonio Brown playbook, livestreaming from the locker room after the Week 14 win over the Cardinals — even as Nacua’s teammates were telling him not to do it.

With the Rams playing tonight, the situation takes on heightened significance. And we’ll see whether: (1) the Rams or the NFL have anything to say about the situation before the critical Week 16 showdown with the Seahawks; (2) Nacua will perform the celebration during the game; and (3) McVay and/or Nacua are asked about the livestream and either of the controversies it sparked during post-game media availability.