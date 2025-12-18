Sean McVay can join Curly Lambeau, George Halas as only coaches with 100 wins before age 40

It’s been 91 years since an NFL coach has won 100 games before turning 40. But Rams coach Sean McVay can do it tonight.

The 39-year-old McVay has 99 wins, regular season and postseason combined, as a head coach. Tonight against the Seahawks, he can get his 100th win and join some historic company.

The only two coaches in NFL history who previously got to 100 wins by age 40 are two of the most legendary names in football history, and they both won their 100th game in 1934. Packers coach Curly Lambeau was 36 during the 1934 season, and Bears coach George Halas was 39. Both won their 100th games that year, and they’re still the only coaches to reach the 100-win milestone before turning 40.

McVay’s 40th birthday is on January 24, so even if he and the Rams lose tonight, he’ll have two more regular-season games and a playoff game to reach his 100th win before his 40th birthday. He’ll almost certainly join the club that Lambeau and Halas formed in 1934, and that no coach has been able to join since.