Rams-Seahawks winner controls path to No. 1 seed in NFC

It’s the last traditional Thursday night game of the season, since next Thursday night is Christmas and Christmas doesn’t feel like any specific day of the week.

And the 2025 Thursday night slate is ending with a bang.

Rams-Seahawks. Both are 11-3. The winner will control its path not just to the NFC West title, but to the No. 1 seed in the conference.

That’s it. It’s that simple. And it will be more simple for the Rams, since they finish with the Falcons and Cardinals. It will be tougher for the Seahawks, who finish with the Panthers and 49ers.

And don’t forget the 49ers. As mentioned yesterday, a Seahawks win gives the 49ers control over their own path to the No. 1 seed. If they beat the Colts, Bears, and Seahawks, tonight’s game becomes irrelevant.

For now, it’s extremely relevant. It’s the biggest game of the regular season so far. With the promise of potentially bigger games to come.