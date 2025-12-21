Bucs up 7-3 after Mike Evans TD catch

The Panthers opened Sunday’s home game against the Buccaneers with a field goal, but they’re down 7-3 before the end of the first quarter.

After a Bucky Irving run set the Bucs up on the 1-yard line, Baker Mayfield found wide receiver Mike Evans in single coverage for a touchdown. The score put the Bucs in the lead with 4:01 to play in the first quarter.

Tampa only had to drive 53 yards for the score thanks to a long kickoff return by Kameron Johnson. Irving ran for 25 yards on five carries and Mayfield also picked up first downs on throws to Evans and Jalen McMillan.

The Panthers had a nine-play, 56-yard drive to open the game, but had to settle for a field goal after Chuba Hubbard lost three yards on a third down run.