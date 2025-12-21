Dak Prescott’s touchdown pass gives Cowboys an early 7-0 lead

The Cowboys have nothing to play for today, but that apparently isn’t going to keep them from playing hard and competing.

Dallas has taken an early 7-0 lead on the Chargers.

The Cowboys took the opening kickoff and marched 79 yards in 10 plays. Ryan Flournoy, who is having a breakout season, caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott with only 4:40 gone in the game.

Prescott went 6-of-7 for 69 yards on the drive, including a fourth-down pass to George Pickens. He saw man coverage on Pickens and hit him for a 28-yard gain to the Los Angeles 11 on fourth-and-2.

Center Cooper Beebe was poked in the eye on the fourth down play but appears ready to return on the next series.