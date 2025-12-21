 Skip navigation
Game-winning DJ Moore TD happened despite DPI by Keisean Nixon

  
Published December 21, 2025 12:09 PM

Last night’s unlikely overtime win by the Bears happened when receiver DJ Moore caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams.

Moore made the catch despite having Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon on his back, making clear contact before the ball arrived.

No flag was thrown, and it didn’t matter because Moore made the catch. It would have gotten very interesting if Moore hadn’t held on to the ball. Would a late penalty have been called? Would no flag have been thrown?

If Moore hadn’t made the catch and if the Bears would have lost the game, Chicago fans rightfully would have been livid.

Again, it doesn’t matter. Moore made the catch. Still, Nixon clearly hit Moore early.