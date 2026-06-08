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Will Campbell: I’m 22 years old, so I’m a long way from where I’m going to be

  
Published June 8, 2026 09:30 AM

Patriots left tackle Will Campbell had an up-and-down rookie season in 2025, and it ended on a down note when he struggled mightily in New England’s Super Bowl loss. Campbell believes his future has a lot more ups than downs.

Campbell noted that he was drafted at age 21 after playing three seasons at LSU, and he believes he can get a lot better.

“I’m 22, so I’m a long way from where I’m going to be in the future. It’s not like I’m great at everything and here’s one little thing [to work on]. I’m trying to make everything as a whole better,” Campbell said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Campbell suffered an MCL sprain in Week 12 of last season and missed five games, and in the playoffs he looked like he might not have been fully healed. He said his physical therapy this offseason has strengthened his knee. And strengthened his prospects of becoming the player the Patriots thought they were getting with the fourth overall pick last year.