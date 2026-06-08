CeeDee Lamb: Our new defense is “annoying to prepare against”

It will still be some time before we see the Cowboys defense against an opposing offense, but there’s been enough practice time for members of the Dallas offense to draw some insights into the new scheme.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker was hired after last year’s unit finished near the bottom of the league in most major metrics and the team moved to acquire new players at all levels of the defense this offseason. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s initial impression is that combination is going to be a tough one for opposing offenses to crack from week to week.

“It’s annoying,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “It’s been annoying to prepare against. But obviously seeing it in practice every day, it’s kind of unique. Just seeing the different guys communicate and be able to understand and take what they learn from the meeting room and being able to easily translate it on the field. It’s good to go against. It’s very tricky.”

While it remains to be seen just what things will look like come September, there’s a lot of room for improvement after the 2025 effort and the Cowboys appear well positioned to take a step forward in their first season with Parker calling the defensive shots.