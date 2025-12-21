 Skip navigation
Quentin Johnston’s one-handed TD catch draws Chargers even with Cowboys

  
Published December 21, 2025 01:30 PM

Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston grew up 135 miles from AT&T Stadium in Temple, Texas. He played his college football down I-30 in Fort Worth at TCU.

He already has had a happy homecoming, scoring a touchdown on the Chargers’ first drive.

Johnston made a spectacular one-handed catch despite being closely guarded by Cowboys rookie cornerback Shavon Revel. His 23-yard touchdown was his eighth score of the season and allowed the Chargers tie the Cowboys 7-7 with 6:43 remaining in the first quarter.

The Chargers went 65 yards in six plays, with Justin Herbert going 4-for-4 for 62 yards and the touchdown.

The Cowboys struck first on Ryan Flournoy’s 5-yard touchdown catch.