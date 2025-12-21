Vikings RBs Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones both injured on first possession

The Vikings’ top two running backs, Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones, were both injured on the first drive of today’s game against the Giants.

Both players were initially listed as questionable with ankle injuries. Mason was later ruled out for the rest of the game, while Jones returned.

Mason looked worse than questionable: He went to the locker room on a cart and had the demeanor of a player who thought he had suffered a serious injury.

Jones went into the medical tent and then came out, put on his helmet and was seen jogging on the sideline, so his injury does not appear to be as serious.

Zavier Scott came in at running back for the Vikings when Mason and Jones exited.