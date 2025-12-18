Zach Wilson “frustrated” and “confused” about why he isn’t starting

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel explained his decision to bench Tua Tagovailoa for Quinn Ewers, because the rookie gives the team “the best chance.” Zach Wilson, who was and will remain the No. 2 quarterback after being leap-frogged by Ewers, doesn’t agree.

Wilson admitted he is “frustrated” and “maybe a little confused as well” at not getting the start against the Bengals on Sunday.

“Of course, I would love to play,” Wilson said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I can’t control that. My job is to go out and do the best I can. Keep preparing, . . . getting better, supporting Quinn. Excited for him to get his first start.”

Wilson got an explanation from McDaniel, but it doesn’t sound like it did much to satisfy Wilson.

“A little bit [of an explanation]. There’s still confusion there,” Wilson said. “But you know what? That’s how it goes sometimes.”

Wilson will remain the backup, with Tagovailoa serving as the emergency third quarterback. Wilson vows to stay ready, knowing he might get his chance at any time.

“Yeah, obviously, depending on how things go,” Wilson said. “That just goes without saying. It’s always a competition. You would hope all these organizations would want to play the best player and try and win.”

Wilson signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Dolphins in the offseason. He is scheduled for free agency in March and could be one-and-done in Miami.

“It’s definitely been eventful, right?” Wilson said of his one season with the Dolphins. “Guys have been great, and I appreciate the organization bringing me here.

“It’s definitely been tough. I don’t think the season has gone as we all had hoped. Wish we could have pulled out some more wins and things had gone a little smoother. And of course, I would like to be playing, but it happens. So, we’ll go from there.”