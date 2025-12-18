 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLRewview12-17.jpg
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Week 15 was most-watched CBS Colts game in Indianapolis in five years

  
Published December 17, 2025 10:14 PM

Philip Rivers sells.

The return of the 44-year-old grandpa to the Colts, nearly five years after he last played for the team, moved the needle in Indianapolis.

Via Zack Keefer of TheAthletic.com, the Week 15 game between the Colts and the Seahawks was the most-watched Colts game on CBS in Indianapolis in five years.

And, of course, five years ago, Rivers was the team’s starting quarterback.

It’s no surprise. Rivers’s return sparked fascination for all NFL fans. For Colts fans, who were able to enjoy a near upset of one of the best teams in the league, there was no reason to stop watching the game until the very end.

This week, the Colts host the 49ers on Monday Night Football. The national broadcast gives all football fans a chance, two nights before an old man in red makes his worldwide rounds, to see if an old man in blue can make a Christmas wish come true.