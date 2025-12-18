Week 15 was most-watched CBS Colts game in Indianapolis in five years

Philip Rivers sells.

The return of the 44-year-old grandpa to the Colts, nearly five years after he last played for the team, moved the needle in Indianapolis.

Via Zack Keefer of TheAthletic.com, the Week 15 game between the Colts and the Seahawks was the most-watched Colts game on CBS in Indianapolis in five years.

And, of course, five years ago, Rivers was the team’s starting quarterback.

It’s no surprise. Rivers’s return sparked fascination for all NFL fans. For Colts fans, who were able to enjoy a near upset of one of the best teams in the league, there was no reason to stop watching the game until the very end.

This week, the Colts host the 49ers on Monday Night Football. The national broadcast gives all football fans a chance, two nights before an old man in red makes his worldwide rounds, to see if an old man in blue can make a Christmas wish come true.