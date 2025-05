The Seahawks have taken care of some important business on Monday.

Seattle has signed first-round pick Grey Zabel to his rookie contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Zabel’s fully guaranteed four-year deal is worth $18.471 million.

Zabel, an offensive lineman, was the No. 18 overall pick in this year’s draft. He was a two-time FCS national champion at North Dakota State.

The Seahawks will decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option in the spring of 2028.