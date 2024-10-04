Cowboys vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have an old-school rivalry on tap in Week 5 with the Steelers as slight home favorites on Football Night in America on NBC.

Pittsburgh is 3-1 on the season after losing its first game of the year this past Sunday at Indianapolis (27-24) against a Joe Flacco-led Colts team. The Steelers held their first three opponents to 26 combined points and allowed 27 to the Colts in Week 4.

Dallas is 2-2 on the season after beating the Giants on Thursday Night Football (20-15) after losing two straight versus New Orleans (44-19) and Baltimore (28-25). The Cowboys are 2-0 on the road and 0-2 at home this year.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 8:20 PM EST

Site: Accrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game odds for Steelers vs. Cowboys - Week 5

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cowboys (+115), Steelers (-135)

Cowboys (+115), Steelers (-135) Spread: Pittsburgh -2.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh -2.5 (-110) Total: 44.0

The opening total of 42.0 and 42.5 has moved up to 44.0 after Pittsburgh allowed 27 points in Week 4 following a combined 26 points permitted in Weeks 1-3. The spread has not budged since opening, but Dallas is receiving over 70% of bets at most sportsbooks leading up to the weekend.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Dak Prescott to go Over 22.5 completions against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

“In the previous three games, Dak Prescott completed 27, 28, and 22 passes against New Orleans, Baltimore, and the New York Giants after a season-low 19 completions versus Cleveland in Week 1.

Pittsburgh allowed Joe Flacco to complete 16-of-26 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns to zero interceptions in relief of Anthony Richardson last week. The Colts had no issues moving the ball through the air against the Steelers, even in a positive game script as they held an early lead.

Dallas has failed to build a ground game with Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys have one rush of 10-plus yards that have come from a running back this season, the fewest in the league.

If Prescott isn’t airing it out and completing passes, there is a good chance Mike Tomlin adds another win to his Primetime resume.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys team stats, betting trends

The Steelers are 3-1 ATS this season and 3-1 to the Under.

Dallas has won three straight road games and Pittsburgh has won six of its last seven regular season games.

The Cowboys are 1-4 ATS in the last five games as a road underdog.

The Over is 4-1 in the Cowboys’ last 5 games.

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh vs. Dallas

Steelers: Justin Fields – In 2023, Fields threw 370 passes for the Chicago Bears and 16 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. This year, Fields has three rushing touchdowns to three passing touchdowns this season with a 70.6% completion percentage and one interception.

Justin Fields – In 2023, Fields threw 370 passes for the Chicago Bears and 16 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. This year, Fields has three rushing touchdowns to three passing touchdowns this season with a 70.6% completion percentage and one interception. Cowboys: Dak Prescott – In 2023, Prescott threw the second-most yards of his career (4,516) and touchdowns (36) with his best completion percentage (69.6%). This season, Prescott has 1,072 passing yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, plus one score on the ground with a 64.4 completion percentage.

Steelers and Cowboys player news & injuries

Pittsburgh’s RB Cordarelle Patterson (ankle) and Jaylen Warren (knee) are questionable, while QB Russell Wilson (calf) is closer to a return.

Dallas’ WR Brandin Cooks (knee) and LB Micah Parsons (ankle) are questionable, while Ezekiel Elliott (dehydration) and CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) are expected to play.

