NFL confirms Eagles-Commanders, Packers-Bears will be played on Saturday, December 20

  
Published May 15, 2025 09:24 PM

The NFL says there is no glitch. Even if there’s still a glitch.

Earlier today, we pointed out that the official NFL.com schedule says that the two games announced for Saturday, December 20 (Eagles-Commanders and Packers-Bears) will actually be played on Friday, December 19. Each of the four teams’ websites apply neither a time nor a date to the games.

NFL.com has since changed its Week 16 slate. Instead of moving the games to Saturday, December 20, however, the schedule now has the two games under this heading: “Games Not Yet Scheduled.” With no date identified.

That said, the league says the games will be played on Saturday. And we’ll regard that as conclusive.

Still, the glitch lingers. It all makes us wonder whether, at some point, the league was considering moving a pair of traditional Saturday games to Friday, given the conflict with three college football playoff games.