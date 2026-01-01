Dolphins hire Troy Aikman as consultant for G.M. search

The Dolphins will be hiring a new G.M. They’ve hired a Hall of Fame quarterback to assist with the process.

And it’s not Dan Marino, who’s already on the payroll.

Per multiple reports, which landed at the exact same time, the Dolphins have retained Troy Aikman as a consultant for the looming search for a General Manager.

It’s not a permanent role. And even though Aikman has mused about being a General Manager, he’s reportedly not a candidate.

Then again, he’s the consultant. What’s to prevent Aikman from eventually deciding that he’s the right person for the job?

Whoever gets the job will have some decisions to make, starting with the status of coach Mike McDaniel, and continuing with the plan at quarterback.

Aikman’s consulting gig won’t necessarily conflict with his job as ESPN’s primary analyst for NFL games, since the Dolphins aren’t in the postseason. It’s nevertheless an unexpected and unusual development, given that Aikman has no front-office experience — and that he covers the league at large via Monday Night Football.

Even if Aikman’s assignment is short-term in nature, it could be the first step toward Aikman making a transition from broadcaster to team executive.