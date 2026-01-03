 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Panthers could be first team since merger to make playoffs with no wins as favorites

  
Published January 2, 2026 11:03 PM

The Panthers can make the playoffs in 2025, either by beating the Buccaneers on Saturday or by watching the Falcons beat the Saints on Sunday. If that happens, Carolina will be making a very specific type of history.

Via Doug Clawson of CBS Sports, the 8-8 Panthers would be the first team since the 1970 merge to make the playoffs despite having zero wins as the favorite.

The 3-13 Jets also have no wins as the favorite. Obviously, they won’t be making the playoffs. (Again.)

The Panthers aren’t favored in Week 18 at Tampa Bay. If the Panthers win the NFC South, they';; undoubtedly be a significant underdog in the wild-card round, against the Seahawks, 49ers, or Rams.

Carolina victories in 2025 include upset over a pair of NFC playoff teams — at the Packers and at home against the Rams. If the Panthers qualify for the postseason, they’ll have no expectations. They’ll hear talking heads say throughout the week that they’re one of the worst teams to ever make it to the playoffs.

It’s give the Panthers a natural chip on the shoulder, with no pressure whatsoever to win. The No. 5 seed (whoever it is) may look past the Panthers, especially with (if the Bears and Eagles win their wild-card games at home) a rematch coming against the NFC West rival that earns the No. 1 seed (49ers or Seahawks).

Carolina has already beaten L.A., despite being 10.5-point underdogs. While there’s a pretty good chance they won’t catch the Rams napping again, the Seahawks or 49ers could be vulnerable to a Charlotte surprise.