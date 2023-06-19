 Skip navigation
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Troy Aikman, who acknowledges the time “has passed” to be a G.M., has a “good idea” as to when he’ll retire

  
Published June 19, 2023 04:27 PM
Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman started his broadcasting career 22 years ago. He seems to believe its end is closer than its beginning. And he’s thinking about when the end could come.

“I probably give it more thought than I should,” Aikman said Monday on 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket, via the Dallas Morning News. “I always have been [mindful] of our time being limited . . . . So I posed the question to myself a lot that, you know, if you’ve got ‘X’ number of years left, what exactly do you want to do with that time?

“And I go a step further — does that include broadcasting, does that include living in Texas? . . . But yet, I am still broadcasting and I’m still living in Dallas, and I very much love the state of Texas and I love living in Dallas, but I don’t know how much longer I’ll do it. I’ve got a pretty good idea. And not to suggest that that I’m retiring any time in the near future, but I’ve got an idea as to when I believe that I’ll retire.”

Aikman has spoke in the past of wanting to be a General Manager , but he realizes that, at age 56, that ship has sailed.

“There’s still a part of me, I think, that down the road — the talk has always come up about whether or not I want to be a General Manager,” Aikman said. “And I think that has passed. But there may come a time that I’d be interested in just helping out with a club, with an organization, and not necessarily in an official capacity. I think that would be enjoyable. . . .”

Aikman has the money to walk away from broadcasting whenever he wishes. But he’s still making plenty of money at ESPN. He’s entering the second year of a five-year, $90 million contract for Monday Night Football.