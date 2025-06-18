Tom Brady opens Hall of Excellence in Las Vegas

There’s yet another place to spend money in Sin City.

Tom Brady has opened the Hall of Excellence at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, via Greg Bishop of SI.com. (Technically, it’s open to the public on Friday.)

It’s a partnership between Brady, the Tom Brady Family Collection, sportscaster Jim Gray, his wife, Frann, and the hotel.

The Hall of Excellence will feature “history’s elite entertainers, with items used or worn by Elvis Presley and the Beatles; Jackie Robinson’s bat from the season when he broke the color barrier; the late Kobe Bryant’s McDonald’s All-American gear; Billie Jean King’s most iconic tennis dress; a golf ball smacked by Tiger Woods in his first Masters triumph; all of Brady’s rings; worn gloves from Muhammad Ali’s first bout . . . and Shohei Ohtani’s bat from last season’s World Series triumph.”

Actor Morgan Freeman provides the main voice for the venue, with Oprah Winfrey, Brady, Jim Nantz, Bob Costas, Marv Albert, Mary Carillo, Mike Emrick, Andres Cantor, Jim Gray, and Snoop Dogg among the voices explaining various specific items.

And Bishop became the official writer for the facility. Between the audio scripts, item descriptions, case inscriptions, labels for items, and a Wall of Excellence, he writes that he generated more than 660,000 words.

As Brady told Bishop, “[A] certain legend who shall remain nameless called me from his own exhibit and said, ‘This is better than the Hall of Fame.’”

Not mentioned in the article is the price of admission. Tickets are sold based on admission every 15 minutes, at a rate of $35 each.

Because excellence ain’t free.