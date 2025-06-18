Travis Kelce: Returning for 2025 wasn’t a very tough decision

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has played more football than he has ahead of him.

But while there was plenty of speculation that the 35-year-old could retire a few months ago, Kelce elected to stick around for at least one more season.

In his Wednesday minicamp press conference, Kelce told reporters that the decision to return wasn’t that hard for him.

“I love football,” Kelce said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “I don’t think I really thought about it that much. My friends and family and the team and the guys and women in this building — I love coming into work every single day.

“It wasn’t a very tough one for me. I know I’m getting older, but at the same time, I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. With that being said, it really wasn’t that hard of a decision for me.”

Kelce noted that he wanted to let his emotions die down in the aftermath of losing Super Bowl LIX to the Eagles. But after that, he realized he still had the fire to compete.

But will this be the last rodeo for the storied tight end, who will turn 36 in October?

“I got one year on this contract, I know that,” Kelce said. “And we’ll try and figure out something for next year. The Chiefs’ organization knows how much I love them. I can’t see myself ever playing anywhere else, so we’ll deal with that down the road when the time is right.

“But right now, I’m focused on winning a championship this year.”