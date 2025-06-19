When will the Dolphins trade Jalen Ramsey?

When the Dolphins suddenly announced in April that they’re looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey, it made sense from a cap standpoint to wait until after June 1. Seventeen days after June 1, Ramsey remains a Dolphin.

So when will he be traded?

Only the Rams have been connected to Ramsey. Most recently, coach Sean McVay said “some obstacles” remain to doing a deal.

With the Dolphins making it clear that the relationship with Ramsey is over, they need a second team in the mix to create real leverage. The Dolphins could decide to wait. And if the wait lasts into training camp, things could become even more interesting.

It’s unlikely, given the circumstances, that the Dolphins would want Ramsey in training camp. If Ramsey goes along with that (they can’t keep him away if he wants to work), the Dolphins would keep waiting for the right deal.

And what if a deal isn’t done before the regular season begins? Will the Dolphins pay Ramsey to stay home until a trade materializes?

The situation could end up having parallels to the Deshaun Watson situation from 2021. He was nearly traded to the Dolphins before Week 1. Then, as the trade deadline approached, it almost happened again. When it didn’t, the Texans paid Watson for the rest of the season before trading him.

Given what the Texans got from the Browns for Watson in March 2022, it was money well spent. The Dolphins won’t be looking at a significant haul after the season. And it will cost them more than twice the $10 million the Texans paid Watson to not play four years ago.

The fact that a trade hasn’t happened proves that it’s not going smoothly. Ultimately, the Dolphins may have to wait for someone with another team to get injured before a true market for Ramsey’s contract will materialize.

And they may have to pay Ramsey, one week at a time, until it happens.