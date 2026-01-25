 Skip navigation
Report: Cowboys denied Eagles’ request to interview Klayton Adams

  
Published January 25, 2026 01:47 PM

The Eagles requested to interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams for their offensive coordinator job, but Dallas blocked the request, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The NFL allows teams to deny requests that would result in a lateral move, even though Adams would serve as the play caller in Philadelphia. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer calls the plays in Dallas.

The Cowboys finished second in total offense and seventh in scoring in 2025.

Adams, 42, joined the Cowboys last offseason after two seasons as the Cardinals’ offensive line coach. He is well-regarded for his expertise in coordinating the run game.

Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll are among candidates for the job.