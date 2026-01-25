Report: Raiders to meet with Davis Webb this week, Bills want to interview him also

Broncos quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Davis Webb will be a busy man this week one way or another.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Webb is expected to meet with the Raiders about their head coaching job after Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. Webb interviewed with the Raiders earlier this month, so he will be able to meet with the Raiders whether the Broncos win or lose.

Schefter reports that the Bills also want to meet with Webb, but they have not had an interview with him because they did not fire Sean McDermott until after the divisional round. NFL rules bar them from being able to have a first meeting until the Broncos’ season is over. That would mean waiting two weeks for the Super Bowl should the Broncos prevail.

Webb played for the Bills from 2019-2021 and is close friends with his former teammate Josh Allen.

A Broncos win on Sunday would likely boost Webb’s appeal to other clubs. He’s spent the last week helping to prepare backup Jarrett Stidham for his start against New England and a victory with a quarterback who hasn’t thrown a pass in a meaningful game since 2023 would make a strong endorsement for Webb’s coaching acumen.