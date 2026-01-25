Rams on the road for seventh time in nine weeks

The Rams have become road warriors in their run to the NFC Championship Game.

Today’s game in Seattle will be the seventh game the Rams have played on the road in the last nine weeks.

The Rams’ run of road games starte Week 13 at Carolina and continued Week 14 at Arizona, Week 16 at Seattle and Week 17 at Atlanta. They were then at Carolina again in the wild card round, at Chicago in the divisional round at at Seaattle again in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams have been at home just twice in the last nine weeks, beating the Lions in Los Angeles in Week 15 and beating the Cardinals in Los Angeles in Week 18.

The Rams went 1-3 on the road in the regular season as they finished with a tough road run down the stretch, but they’ve now won two road playoff games. If they win on the road today, they’ll get two weeks off before heading to San Francisco for Super Bowl LX.