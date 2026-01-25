Troy Franklin, Alex Forsyth inactive for Broncos on Sunday

The Broncos and Patriots have released their inactive lists for Sunday afternoon’s AFC Championship Game.

Wide receiver Troy Franklin is on Denver’s list. Franklin, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, had 65 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Center Alex Forsyth (ankle) is also out after being listed as questionable. Forsyth started the last three games for the Broncos, but they activated Luke Wattenberg from injured reserve this week.

Safety JL Skinner, linebacker Karene Reid, wide receiver Michael Bandy, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, and defensive end Sai’vion Jones are also inactive for Denver.

Patriots linebacker Marte Mapu is active after being listed as questionable with a hip injury. Edge rusher Harold Landry was ruled out on Friday and is inactive along with cornerback Kobee Minor, tackle Marcus Bryant, guard Caedan Wallace, tight end C.J. Dippre, wide receiver Efton Chism, and quarterback Tommy DeVito.