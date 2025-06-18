John Harbaugh: Jaire Alexander wanted to be here, gives us opportunity to be better

Lamar Jackson asked for Jaire Alexander and he got him on Wednesday.

The Ravens announced Alexander’s signing a day after Jackson said that he’d spoken to his college teammate about the possibility of coming to Baltimore. At a press conference Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that work had been going on “behind the scenes” since Alexander was released by the Packers and that the team saw the move as a chance to build up their defense.

“I know he wanted to be here,” Harbaugh said. “We wanted him here. For it to work out the way it did, it made Lamar happy. I think it made everybody happy. An opportunity to be a better team in that sense today, so we’re really excited about it.”

Alexander will have to be healthier than he’s been over the last two seasons in order for the Ravens to reap the full benefits of the move and they’ll begin the process of integrating him into their defense at training camp this summer.