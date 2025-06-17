 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson: Let’s go get Jaire Alexander

  
Published June 17, 2025 06:34 PM

One of cornerback Jaire Alexander’s college teammates would like to join up again in the NFL.

Alexander was released by the Packers recently and his inability to stay healthy in recent years isn’t an issue for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson and Alexander played together while at Louisville and Jackson said at a Tuesday press conference that he’s spoken to Alexander about coming to Baltimore.

Jackson said you never know what Alexander will do, but made it clear that he thinks General Manager Eric DeCosta should call the corner as well.

“Go get him, Eric,” Jackson said. “I love all our corners, but go get him Eric.”

Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, and Chidobe Awuzie are currently set to be the top corners for the Ravens in 2025.