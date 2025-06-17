Lamar Jackson: Let’s go get Jaire Alexander

One of cornerback Jaire Alexander’s college teammates would like to join up again in the NFL.

Alexander was released by the Packers recently and his inability to stay healthy in recent years isn’t an issue for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson and Alexander played together while at Louisville and Jackson said at a Tuesday press conference that he’s spoken to Alexander about coming to Baltimore.

Jackson said you never know what Alexander will do, but made it clear that he thinks General Manager Eric DeCosta should call the corner as well.

“Go get him, Eric,” Jackson said. “I love all our corners, but go get him Eric.”

Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, and Chidobe Awuzie are currently set to be the top corners for the Ravens in 2025.