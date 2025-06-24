Christian Wilkins still in a walking boot

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins underwent surgery in early October to repair a Jones fracture in his foot, but it does not appear he is close to returning.

Wilkins posted a photo from Kyle Van Noy’s charity golf challenge Monday showing his left foot in a walking boot.

Wilkins rehabbed during the entire offseason program, and coach Pete Carroll said last month that it had been a “challenging process” for the six-year veteran.

Wilkins, a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, had not missed a game since 2020 before his injury in an Oct. 6 game against the Broncos last season.

He totaled 17 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits in five games his first season with the Raiders after signing a four-year, $110 million deal.

Wilkins, 29, spent his first five seasons with the Dolphins.