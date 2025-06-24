 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_nflsecret_250624.jpg
Why did NFL, NFLPA keep quiet on collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Wilkins still in a walking boot

  
Published June 24, 2025 03:24 PM

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins underwent surgery in early October to repair a Jones fracture in his foot, but it does not appear he is close to returning.

Wilkins posted a photo from Kyle Van Noy’s charity golf challenge Monday showing his left foot in a walking boot.

Wilkins rehabbed during the entire offseason program, and coach Pete Carroll said last month that it had been a “challenging process” for the six-year veteran.

Wilkins, a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, had not missed a game since 2020 before his injury in an Oct. 6 game against the Broncos last season.

He totaled 17 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits in five games his first season with the Raiders after signing a four-year, $110 million deal.

Wilkins, 29, spent his first five seasons with the Dolphins.