Texans rookie Jaylen Reed was carjacked earlier this month

Texans rookie Jaylen Reed was carjacked at gunpoint on January 4, according to KHOU.com.

Court documents show that Reed, a sixth-round pick in April 2025, was approached outside his home by three men armed with rifles. They initially demanded that Reed give them everything in his house, before stealing Reed’s SUV and leaving the scene.

Police located the SUV and pursued it. When the chase ended in a crash, one man — 20-year-old Montreal Dwayne Frye — was in the vehicle.

Frye faces two felony charges, and he’s being held on $500,000 bond.

Free and the other suspects, who remain at large, apparently targeted Reed because he is a “known public figure in the community.”

Reed played in seven regular-season games in 2025, with one start. He also played in Monday night’s playoff win over the Steelers, taking 82.5 percent of the defensive snaps.