 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans rookie Jaylen Reed was carjacked earlier this month

  
Published January 14, 2026 10:57 PM

Texans rookie Jaylen Reed was carjacked at gunpoint on January 4, according to KHOU.com.

Court documents show that Reed, a sixth-round pick in April 2025, was approached outside his home by three men armed with rifles. They initially demanded that Reed give them everything in his house, before stealing Reed’s SUV and leaving the scene.

Police located the SUV and pursued it. When the chase ended in a crash, one man — 20-year-old Montreal Dwayne Frye — was in the vehicle.

Frye faces two felony charges, and he’s being held on $500,000 bond.

Free and the other suspects, who remain at large, apparently targeted Reed because he is a “known public figure in the community.”

Reed played in seven regular-season games in 2025, with one start. He also played in Monday night’s playoff win over the Steelers, taking 82.5 percent of the defensive snaps.