Report: Titans, Robert Saleh are finalizing a deal

The man who coached the franchise that was originally named the Titans is on track to coach the team currently named the Titans.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the Tennessee Titans are finalizing a deal that will make him the team’s new head coach.

Saleh previously coached the Jets (f/k/a Titans) from 2021 into the 2024 season. He worked as a consultant with the Packers after he was fired by Jets owner Woody Johnson. For 2025, he returned to the 49ers, where he worked from 2017 to 2020 as defensive coordinator.

He had a record of 20-36 in New York.

The move comes at a time when some believed Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy would be hired by the Titans. And perhaps Nagy will still end up there, as the offensive coordinator. (The Chiefs reportedly will be bringing back Eric Bieniemy.)

In Nashville, Saleh gets a young potential franchise quarterback in Cam Ward, along with significant cap space and a new stadium that is due to open in 2027.

Saleh also will face the Jaguars and coach Liam Coen twice per year. Which will spice up a rivalry that has been among the most dull in the entire league.