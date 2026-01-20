Joe Brady gets second interview with Ravens

The Ravens will interview Joe Brady this week, Tom Pelisero of NFL Media reports. The Bills’ offensive coordinator already had a virtual interview with Baltimore.

Brady also had interviews with the Falcons and the Raiders.

Brady, 36, joined the Bills in 2022. He began his tenure with the club as quarterbacks coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator midway through the 2023 season after the club fired Ken Dorsey.

He retained the role on a full-time basis in 2024.

The Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday, likely leaving Brady to seek employment elsewhere as an offensive coordinator if he doesn’t get a head coaching job.

Brady first generated buzz as the passing-game coordinator for LSU in 2019, winning the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach as he helped the program win the CFP national championship. Joe Burrow won the Heisman that season, tossing 60 touchdowns to just six interceptions before the Bengals drafted him at No. 1 overall in 2020.