Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Kyler Murray grew up a Vikings fan, “cried real tears” during 2009 NFC Championship

  
Published March 12, 2026 07:30 PM

Most NFL players never play for the NFL team they grew up rooting for. In 2027, new Viking quarterback Kyler Murray will.

In his introductory press conference after signing with the Vikings, Murray said he was a Vikings fan as a child.

“Ever since I started playing tackle football — I was 7 years old,” Murray said. “Genuine fandom. . . . Vikings gear through and through. A lot of purple in my household.”

He initially hesitated to share a specific example to prove it, before telling the story.

“I cried real tears whenever Brett [Favre] threw that interception,” Murray said, referring to the team’s overtime loss in the 2009 NFC Championship.

He revisited during the video conference the winding road that brought him to the Vikings, 17 years later.

“Never in a million years did I think that this was gonna come around full circle,” Murray said. “Not even a thought in my head. But the opportunity presented itself. Again, just watching from afar what [coach Kevin O’Connell] has been able to do [with] quarterbacks, offense. The guys in place here. [Defensive coordinator Brian Flores] and the defense. I think that it’s a great fit. And like I said, I’m thankful. I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

As to his role, Murray said only that he looks forward to coming in and competing. And he’ll be competing primarily with J.J. McCarthy.