Titans announce second interviews with Robert Saleh, Matt Nagy

  
Published January 19, 2026 10:20 PM

The Titans have completed in-person interviews with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, the team announced Monday.

Nagy previously interviewed virtually with team officials.

It was Saleh’s first interview with the Titans. Saleh was initially scheduled for a virtual interview on Sunday, but the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks on Saturday allowed him to interview in person.

The Titans interviewed 15 candidates during the first two weeks of their coaching search.

Nagy has spent the past nine seasons with the Chiefs. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after rejoining Kansas City in 2022 as senior offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach.

Nagy previously spent four years as head coach for the Bears (2018-21).

Saleh has spent 21 seasons in the NFL and is in his second stint as defensive coordinator with the 49ers. Before returning to San Francisco, Saleh spent three-plus seasons (2021-24) as head coach of the Jets, where he was 20-36.

His first stint as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator was from 2017-20.