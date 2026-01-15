Kirk Cousins joins CBS for next two rounds of playoffs

With Matt Ryan leaving CBS for the Falcons, a Falcons (for now) player will be filling his seat.

CBS has announced that quarterback Kirk Cousins will join The NFL Today for the next two weekends of the postseason.

Last year, Cousins joined ESPN for the divisional round of the playoffs. He had been scheduled to appear on NBC’s Football Night in America during Atlanta’s 2024 bye week, but he later canceled.

Cousins has a future in media, if he wants it. For now, he’s in line to get paid yet again as a free agent in March. A recent tweak to his contract sets the stage for the Falcons to release him on March 11 or 12, putting him on the market in the early days of free agency.

In 2024, Cousins signed a four-year deal with the Falcons, which included $100 million in guarantees. A month later, the Falcons used the eighth overall pick in the draft on quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Cousins was eventually benched late in 2024. After Penix suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2025, Cousins started eight games, capping the year with a four-game winning streak, which included a pair of prime-time wins.