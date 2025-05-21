 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_pickensv2_250521.jpg
Schottenheimer believes Pickens is ‘maturing’
nbc_pft_goodellextension_250521.jpg
Goodell reportedly expected to get extension
nbc_pft_burrowonhendrickson_250521.jpg
Burrow believes Hendrickson deserves to get paid

Pete Carroll: Christian Wilkins’ rehab on his foot has been “challenging”

  
Published May 21, 2025 03:46 PM

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been at the team’s voluntary offseason workouts, but he has not participated. Wilkins was not in a walking boot at Wednesday’s session, but he also did not have a helmet with him.

Wilkins underwent surgery in early October to repair a Jones fracture in his foot, and coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Wilkins isn’t yet ready to return.

“Every day he’s here early, working hard, but we’re still working,” Carroll said, via video from Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s not ready to get back out. We’re in the midst of a long, challenging process. Fortunately, there’s a lot of time, and we’re going to take every bit of it. We’ve really tried to be really diligent in the way we’ve worked it and the way we’ve wanted it and all that, and he’s been on board the whole time. But it has been challenging.”

Wilkins, a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, had not missed a game since 2020 before his injury in an Oct. 6 game against the Broncos last season.

He totaled 17 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hits in five games his first season with the Raiders after signing a four-year, $110 million deal.

Wilkins, 29, spent his first five seasons with the Dolphins.