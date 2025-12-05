 Skip navigation
Report: Penn State is working to hire Matt Campbell

  
Published December 5, 2025 01:32 PM

No, Mike Tomlin won’t be going to Penn State. Or John Harbaugh. Or any other current NFL head coach.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, Penn State is working to hire Iowa State coach Matt Campbell as the successor to James Franklin.

The move comes after multiple swings and misses by Penn State, which left them scrambling to stop the bleeding as it relates to incoming recruits and potential transfers.

Earlier this week, former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger floated the notion of Tomlin becoming the new coach at Penn State. Four years ago, however, when rumors linking Tomlin to USC emerged, Tomlin was blunt about college football: “Never say never, but never.”

The rush to get NCAA vacancies filled makes it harder for current NFL head coaches to opt for a college opportunity, where the money keeps getting better, where the realities of roster building are mimicking the pro game, and where there’s no owner (or owner’s family members) to deal with.