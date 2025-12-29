The quarterbacks facing the Jets this year have done very well

If Jets owner Woody Johnson is making a Walter White-style list of pros and cons regarding the question of whether coach Aaron Glenn will return for a second season, here’s an item for the cons column.

Collectively, the quarterbacks who have faced Glenn’s defense this season are having an MVP-caliber season.

As flagged by Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, the opposing quarterbacks facing the Jets have completed 64.8 percent of their passes for 3,590 yards, 7.4 yards per attempt, 32 touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. Their combined passer rating is 108.6.

That said, the Jets’ defense doesn’t have the worst passer rating allowed this season. That would go to the Cowboys, at 109.7. Dallas has allowed a 68.6 completion percentage, 4,291 yards, 8.2 yards per attempt, 33 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

It’s become a given that the Cowboys will be replacing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, possibly with Brian Flores. Glenn has already fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, during a historic string of blowouts that has generated a franchise record minus-107 point differential over the last four games.

The biggest difference, of course, is that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is an offensive specialist. Glenn earned the Jets’ job based on defensive acumen. Not nearly enough of it has been displayed in 2025. Johnson will have to decide whether things can or will improve in 2026.

The other factor is that Glenn has had much more control over the roster than Schottenheimer, who has essentially none at all.

Another significant factor in the final analysis is Glenn’s buyout. He has four years left on his contract, at more than $11 million per year. Johnson would have to be willing to do what some others (like Jones) typically won’t — pay a coach a lot of money to not coach the team.