Four straight blowout losses put Aaron Glenn’s status in question

Earlier this month, after the the Jets lost to the Jaguars by the throw of 48-20, I said on PFT Live there’s a “chance” Jets coach Aaron Glenn will be one and done. Some Jets fans took aggressive issue with that notion, once the sound bite was clipped and posted on Twitter.

The following weekend, multiple reports emerged that Glenn is safe. Two more 20-plus-point losses later, including an ugly, listless showing in the home finale, Glenn remains in the undecided column.

Since beating the Falcons on November 30 to get to 3-9 (and 3-2 in their most recent five games), it’s been brutal for Glenn and the Jets. A 34-10 loss to the Dolphins. The 28-point loss to the Jags. A 29-6 loss to the Saints. And a 42-10 blowout to the Patriots in a game that would have been much worse if the Pats hadn’t called off the dogs.

The end result, per Cimini, is a point differential for December of minus-107 is the worst in NFL history.

It all comes down to owner Woody Johnson. After the Week 17 debacle, Glenn said this about Johnson, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com: “ I do know there’s a belief in me and there’s a belief in him. I’m glad I took this job.”

It’s for Johnson to decide whether to take the job away. Until Johnson declares Glenn is safe, there’s a chance he’s not.